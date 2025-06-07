Will County Forest Preserve art exhibits celebrate prairie landscapes and birdlife

“Prairie Reverie” exhibit at Plum Creek Nature Center in Will County features more than 30 original works by Orland Park artist Carrie Carlson. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Two nature-themed art exhibits by Will County artists are now open at two Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers.

" The Joy of Birds: The Art of Robert Hafey " opened Thursday, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

The exhibit features 20 watercolor paintings by Homer Glen artist Robert Hafey, whose work is based on his own photography of birds taken while hiking Will County trails, according to the forest preserve district.

The exhibit runs through Sunday, July 6, and celebrates both familiar backyard birds and lesser-known species.

Though Hafey had a background in creative arts, he returned to painting in early 2024 after more than 40 years away, “setting a goal to build a portfolio and reconnect with his creative side,” the forest preserve district said in a release announcing the exhibits.

“The Joy of Birds” exhibit Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon features 20 watercolor paintings by Homer Glen artist Robert Hafey. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

A Meet the Artist event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at which Hafey will share insights into his artistic process. A raffle will also give visitors a chance to win a print, and selected works will be available for purchase, according to the forest preserve district.

" Prairie Reverie " opened Wednesday at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township.

This exhibit features more than 30 original works by Orland Park artist Carrie Carlson, including paintings, drawings, linoleum block prints and ceramic pieces, according to the forest preserve district.

On display through Sunday, Aug. 24, the free exhibit “captures the vibrant life of Illinois prairies, with bold, detailed depictions of native plants, animals and landscapes,” the forest preserve district said.

Carlson teaches both science and art in the south suburbs.

Many of the pieces were inspired by field sketches from her nature journals, also included in the show. Carlson will lead a printmaking workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. at the visitor center on Saturday, July 26, according to the forest preserve district.

Both exhibits are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and are free to attend.