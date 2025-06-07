Providence freshman Bella Cortes walks off Lemont in 10th inning, sends Celtics to supersectional

OTTAWA – With Loyola commit Sydney Kibbon in the circle for Lemont and freshman phenom Macie Robbins up for Providence Catholic, hits were even harder to come by.

With Kibbon and reliever Mila Mardjetko putting batters in a tough spot and Robbins striking out nearly everyone she faced, it was no wonder the sectional championship between the two teams went 10 innings. It was evident it would come down to one bat making a play.

That bat belonged to Providence freshman Bella Cortes.

With Ella Kucala on second, Cortes stepped up to the plate and sent the ball into deep left field. Kucala initially held up at third, but the throw home went wide and Kucala raced toward home. Lemont catcher Ania Liptak made the catch, Kucala slid for home, Liptak reached for the tag, and the umpire ruled Kucala safe. Game, Celtics, 1-0.

With that, Providence Catholic knocked off perennial powerhouse Lemont to win the Class 3A Sectional title and advance to the supersectional in Bloomington on Monday.

“This game delivered,” Providence coach Jim Holba said. “All three pitchers, defense, everyone just rose to the occasion. ... You couldn’t have scripted half this game if you tried. Huge slide by Ella at the end and coming through in the clutch for Bella Cortes.”

It was Cortes’ second hit of the night with Mia Sanfratello leading the hitting effort with three. Lemont’s pitching duo combined to walk three, strikeout three and only give up seven hits.

Fortunately for Providence (24-11), they had their own star in the circle. Robbins, who just crossed the 200 strikeout mark in a sectional semifinal, was sensational throughout the evening. She gave up just two hits, walked three and struck out 14 batters.

“I knew it was going to be a good game and that it would come down to the last inning so I just did what I could,” she said. “I knew once Ella got on Bella was going to send her in. It got a little hectic at the end, but it worked.”

The Celtics sent runners to third base in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t capitalize. Lemont had runners at third and second in the top of the eighth, but the Celtics got the out and set up Cortes and Kucala to deliver the win.

“I just really wanted to do it for my team,” Cortes said. “I knew my team had my back and Macie was pitching a great game. I knew I could get it. I’ve faced Mila before and she’s a great pitcher, but I knew I could hit off her so I did what I could.”

It led to her squad beating a team that made the supersectional round last year. A team that won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. A team that won their first two playoff games by a combined score of 25-2.

What’s crazier is she nearly didn’t get the chance.

“I was contemplating whether I should bunt her to get to (Angelina Cole)‚” Holba admitted. “But she was squaring it up every at bat today so I went with her. She stepped up like a big kid, which for a freshman, that’s awesome.”

As for Lemont (27-11), it was a disappointing end for a team that was hoping to make a run back to state. Coach Chris Traina expressed gratitude to all her seniors, but also optimism for the future with Mardjetko and a host of others coming back.

“It was a great year for the whole team,” Traina said. “It’s sad to see the seniors go after they were a big part of the team the last four years. We wish them the best. The young ones I just tell to keep working. It’s a hard one to lose, but you just have to keep working.

While Lemont prepares for 2026, Providence Catholic prepares for its toughest test this season. They’ll take on Pontiac in the supersectional round. While Pontiac won both of their sectional games by just one run each, they are still the defending 3A state champions. When 4:30 p.m. rolls around on Monday at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, the Celtics know they’ll need to be ready.

“It’s going to take everything we have,” Robbins said. “As long as we take this (momentum) into the next game, I think we’ll be good.”