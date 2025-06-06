Lockport considering plans for townhomes near Victoria Crossing

A directory sign in the main lobby of the Central Square City Hall building in Lockport on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Lockport — The Lockport City Council is considering plans for a small townhouse development adjacent to Victoria Crossing.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, City Council members heard a presentation from Yukon Development requesting rezoning approval of a 4.4-acre property north of Division Street and east of Cedar Road adjacent to the existing Victoria Crossing subdivision.

The land was one of two parcels originally zoned C-2 commercial when the Victoria Crossing plans were created.

According to city documents, plans had previously existed to build a memory care center on the property; however, the development fell through.

The new plan would rezone the property for residential purposes and see the construction of 23 townhome units – a 10 two-unit buildings and one three-unit building – around a single road ending in a large cul-de-sac.

When originally presented in 2022, the plan for the development, dubbed Flagstone Villas, included 27 units, which has since been reduced to meet zoning requirements.

According to Yukon Development’s plans, the lots for the units would range in size from 3,040 square feet to 3,192 square feet, and all units would be single-story ranch-style homes.

The development would include two unusual features, as sidewalks only would be present on one side of the street, and the cul-de-sac would be wider than usual to accommodate multiple guest parking spaces for residents in the center of the circle.

The Lockport Plan Commission previously voted unanimously to approve the plan, and the Committee of the Whole advanced the rezoning issue to be voted on at the June 18 City Council meeting.