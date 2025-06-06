Kelcie McGraw, Lockport edge out Lincoln-Way East to reach sectional championship game

LOCKPORT – The sectional semifinal match between Lockport and Lincoln-Way East on Thursday was everything a postseason game should be. It was competitive throughout, an old school pitchers’ duel with neither team wishing to see their season end.

At some point, though, every softball team’s season must come to an end. Thursday, that team was Lincoln-Way East.

After four scoreless innings, the Porters put up two runs in the fifth before adding another and getting the 3-0 victory to advance to the Class 4A Lockport Sectional finals.

The Porters (29-9) relied heavily on their ace pitcher as they have all season. Senior Kelcie McGraw, a Colgate commit, pitched the whole game and finished with three strikeouts and only four hits allowed. She also had the go-ahead RBI in the fifth to put Lockport in the lead as the offense did what it needed to to advance.

“I’m super excited we get to keep going,” McGraw said. “This is such a great team and we have such a great bond. I’m so happy I get to playing with them.”

McGraw and Jessi Sfazoni traded scoreless innings until the fifth, when the Porters finally ended the scoreless drought. After Sfazoni put a pair of runners on base, Avery Bullock came in to relieve her. After allowing a walk to load the bases, McGraw hit one to second, allowing Marcy Curry to make it home and make it 1-0.

Western Michigan commit Liliana Janeczko put the ball in play later the same inning to get Addison Way across and give the Porters a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh the Porters added an insurance run when Sophia Hutera hit a two-out RBI single to score Coley Sievers and give the game its final score. The Porters have had a tendency to do their best work with two outs this season.

“We definitely have scored quite a few (this year) on two outs,” coach Marissa Chovanec said. “I think that’s a testament to the hitters and their good approaches every time at the plate.”

Slavicek finished 3 for 3 on offense while McGraw was 3 for 4 with the RBI.

The Griffins (27-7) shouldn’t fret too much. While they’ll lose three seniors, including Szafoni, everyone else will be back in 2026. That includes a trio of Power Four commits in Mackenzie Bacha (Louisville), Madeline Henry (Penn State) and Cassidy Jagielski (Notre Dame).

With the talent and experience Lincoln-Way East has coming back next year, they should be more than okay.

“I think our seniors did an amazing job,” coach Elizabeth Hyland said. “All three got in this year and did exactly what we asked them. They will be missed. In regards to next year, we have a lot of players coming back. We’ll just set the bar even higher than we did next year and keep going for it.”

Lockport will play top seeded Lincoln-Way Central Friday at 4:45 p.m. in Lockport for the sectional championship. The Knights are one of the most feared teams in the state with pitcher Lisabella Dimitrijevic rounding out her senior year in excellent fashion.

It’s the time of the year, though, when there are no bad team left. Lockport has earned their spot and they know it. For her part, Slavicek was feeling mighty confident in her team’s chances.

“It’s a blessing we get to be here every day now,” Slavicek said. “Tomorrow we are going to kick Central’s booty.”