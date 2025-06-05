Judge denies jail release for teen charged in shooting death of Joliet 13-year-old

Flower and candles for a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A Will County judge ordered a 15-year-old to remain detained as he faces charges accusing him of murder in the fatal shooting of another teenager.

A court hearing for the teenager was held on Thursday at River Valley Justice Center in Joliet. Under Illinois law, juvenile court proceedings are not open to the general public with the exception of news media and crime victims.

Judge Carmen Goodman issued an order prohibiting the disclosure of the 15-year-old’s identity.

The teen was notified in court that he is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teen is facing those charges as a juvenile instead of as an adult.

Those charges followed an investigation by the Joliet Police Department of the fatal shooting Monday of Manuel Mejia Perez, 13, of Joliet, on the east side of the city.

Officers found Perez dead from two gunshot wounds in an alley across the street from Water’s Edge townhomes.

On Thursday, Goodman denied a motion requesting the release of the 15-year-old into the custody of one of his parents.

“This is a serious charge,” Goodman said.

The 15-year-old was remanded to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

A motion was made for a psychological evaluation and social investigation for the defendant and another motion was made for him to receive individual counseling while he’s detained.

One of the attorneys in the courtroom said there were search warrants and additional discovery still pending in the case.