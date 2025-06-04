Providence cruises to 3A softball sectional win: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

SOFTBALL
Providence Catholic 20, Tinley Park 4 (5 inn.): At the Class 3A Ottawa Sectional, the Celtics put the game away with 10 runs in the top of the fifth. Angelina Cole went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs, while Ava Misch was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Macie Robbins struck out seven, including her 200th of the season, and allowed six hits.
“Our energy and pitch selection both were better today than it was in (the regional final) on Saturday,” Providence coach Jim Holba said. “We collectively had a good approach at the plate, hit some balls really hard, and were able to score some runs.
“As much as were anxious on Saturday it was a complete turnaround today. I also thought, while it might have been out of the spotlight a little because of our hitting, Macie pitched a really good game for us.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Minooka 0: At the Class 4A Normal West Sectional, Payton Psinas, Jaelle Hamilton, Mayson Carr and Olivia Boyd all had a hit as the Indians’ season came to an end with a 24-13 record.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
O’Fallon 23-31-25, Lincoln-Way East 25-29-21: The Griffins’ season came to an end in the Belleville West Sectional championship match.
Glenbard West 25-25, Plainfield South 17-17: The Cougars’ season came to an end in the Hinsdale South Sectional title match.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peoria Notre Dame 3, Providence Catholic 0: The Celtics (22-1-2) suffered their first loss as their season came to an end in the Class 2A Washington Supersectional.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hinsdale Central 20, Lockport 3: The Porters’ season ended in the Lockport Supersectional.