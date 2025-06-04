Joliet teen dies in Wilmington, task force assisting investigation

A 14-year-old boy from Joliet died in Wilmington after he was “reportedly not breathing,” according to police officials.

It’s not yet known what led to the teen’s death on Tuesday in a residence in the 400 block of Fulton Street in Wilmington.

“At this point, we do not have any indication of foul play. We will know further once we have autopsy results,” said Wilmington Police Chief Adam Zinck.

Wilmington police officials said the teen was “reportedly not breathing” and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was “conducted by family” in the residence.

Because of the “circumstances surrounding the death” of the teen, the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was contacted to provide “additional resources” for the investigation, according to police officials.

Police officials did not reveal what those exact circumstances were in a statement posted on Tuesday on their Facebook page.

Neither did the Will County Coroner’s Office, which released a statement on Wednesday saying an autopsy had been conducted the same day.

Kevin McQuaid, who is the leader of the task force, told The Herald-News that because of the ongoing investigation, he did not have further details.