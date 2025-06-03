Joliet police say 13-year-old found shot to death in alley

Joliet police investigating the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Des Plaines Street on Monday, June 2, 2025. The victim was a 13-year-old boy. (Photo by. Felix Sarver)

A teenager was fatally shot in Joliet late Monday afternoon, according to police.

At 4:42 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of Des Plaines Street for a report of a person shot, according to a news release by the Joliet Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old boy in a rear alley who had sustained gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim showed no signs of life following an evaluation by Joliet Fire Department paramedics, according to police. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Officers, detectives, and evidence technicians conducted a canvass of the immediate area to search for additional evidence and information regarding the shooting, according to police.

“At this time, no arrests have been made, and the circumstances and motive for this shooting are still under investigation,” Joliet police public affairs officer Sgt. Dwayne English stated in the release.

Identification of the victim and the manner of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724- 3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.