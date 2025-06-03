Joliet Lyft driver charged with sexual assault of passenger in Lockport

A Lyft driver from Joliet has been charged with criminal sexual assault of a woman who was a passenger in his vehicle in Lockport.

An investigation of the Jan. 21, 2024 incident by the Lockport Police Department led to charges on May 28 against Guylain Mundabi, 43, of Joliet.

Mundabi is the Lyft driver charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse of a 28-year-old woman.

Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak granted a request from prosecutors to keep Mundabi in jail under the SAFE-T Act after finding his pretrial release posed a danger to others.

The 28-year-old woman had been drinking at Stagecoach Eatery & Saloon in Lockport with acquaintances when she decided to request a Lyft ride because of her level of intoxication, according to prosecutors.

When Mundabi picked her up in a Dodge Journey vehicle and took her to her residence, he allegedly put the vehicle in park and sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

Mundabi was accused of “forcefully” pushing and removing the woman from the vehicle before departing from the scene, prosecutors said.

Mundabi’s next court date is June 18.