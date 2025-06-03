Joliet District 86 students to receive $1,000 for college scholarhips

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced that 19 of its students have been named recipients of the Joliet Region Hawk Education Scholarship. (Graphic provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced that 19 of its students have been named recipients of the Joliet Region Hawk Education Scholarship.

Students in fourth through eighth grade who maintained a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated service to their school or community were nominated by school officials.

The scholarship recipients were: Natalya Contreras of T.E. Culbertson Elementary, Geovanna Garcia of M.J. Cunningham Elementary, Kennedy Sims-Houston of Dirksen Junior High, Tyler Semplinski of Eisenhower Academy, Citlaly Montero of Farragut Elementary, Raquel Chavez of Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.), Edgar Cornejo-Murillo of Gompers Junior High, Leonel Mireles of Hufford Junior High, Ivan Martinez of Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Ariel Arciga of Edna Keith Elementary, Jazlyn Reyes of A.O. Marshall Elementary, Evelyn Brambila of Pershing Elementary, Ramon Mejia of Sator Sanchez Elementary, Jacob Little of Carl Sandburg Elementary, Jesus Camacho of Isaac Singleton Elementary, Sophia McCaffrey of Taft Elementary, Jillyan King of Lynne Thigpen Elementary, Marc Santos of Washington Junior High and Matias Serna Gomez of Woodland Elementary.

The students were recognized by the District 86 Board of School Inspectors at its May board meeting. Each student received a trophy, media and a yard sign to display at their home.