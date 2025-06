Joliet police investigating the scene of a reported shooting in the 300 block of Des Plaines Street on Monday, June 2, 2025. (Photo by. Felix Sarver)

A teenager was fatally shot in Joliet late Monday afternoon, according to Joliet police.

The shooting of a 13-year-old male happened in the 300 block of Des Plaines Street, according to Joliet police public affairs officer Sgt. Dwayne English.

Joliet police squad cars parked in an alleyway between Des Plaines Street and Juliet Street in Joliet on Monday, June 2, 2025. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.