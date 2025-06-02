Joliet District 86 retirees had combined 257 years of service

Joliet Public Schools District 86 congratulates 12 employees who will retire this year. Collectively, they worked for the district for 257 years. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

In total, they worked for the district for 257 years.

The retirees are Silvia Becerra Puente of Sator Sanchez Elementary, Laura and Sammie Cast of Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Veronica Hatch and Antonio Pena of Isaac Singleton Elementary, Lisa Johnson of Eisenhower Academy, Lawanda Kent and Rebecca Nahas of J.F. Kennedy Administrative Center, Michelle Peterson of Dirksen Junior High, Victoria Plut of Woodland Elementary, and Kathryn Scheidt and Donna Sobotka of M.J. Cunningham Elementary.