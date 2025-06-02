Homer Glen parents charged with first-degree murder in 2024 death of toddler

A Homer Glen father and mother face a new charge of first-degree murder over the death of their 2-year-old child.

Details about the new charges against Edward Weiher, 49, and Alexa Balen, 28, were revealed in a court hearing on Monday. The case had been put under seal when the new indictment was filed.

The couple are the parents of Trinity Balen-Weiher, 2, who died on Nov. 7, 2024 from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, according to Will County prosecutors.

Since Nov. 8, Weiher and Balen had been facing a felony charge of endangering the life or health of Balen-Weiher by providing her “unsafe living conditions,” which was a “proximate cause” of her death.

Prosecutors said Balen-Weiher and Balen’s other 7-year-old daughter were living in filthy conditions in a “million-dollar home” with drugs that were accessible to the children.