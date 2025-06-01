Joliet District 86 school recognized as National School of Character

Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors President Jesse Smith, Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, Forest Park I.E. School Principal Jacob Darley, and Academic Advisor Ryan Martinsen accept the Illinois School of Character banner from University of St. Francis Professor Emerita, and Coordinator, Illinois Schools of Character, Dr. Madonna Murphy. Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — Joliet’s Forest Park Individual Education School has been recognized as a National School of Character.

According to Joliet Public Schools District 86, the school was one of 71 schools and three districts recognized nationwide by Character.org, a national advocate group for character development in schools and communities.

“We are pleased to announce and celebrate the schools and school districts that have earned this national recognition,” Character.org President Arthur Schwartz said in a news release announcing the honors. “Each of these schools has put in place a comprehensive approach to help students understand, care about and consistently practice the character strengths that will help them flourish in school, in relationships, in the workplace and as citizens.”

Forest Park was the only Illinois school to receive the School of Character honor this year after being named an Illinois state-level School of Character in February, according to the District 86 announcement.

This is the second time the school has received a National School of Character award, with its first recognition coming in 2020. Designations for schools and districts of character are made every five years.

“Congratulations to Forest Park Principal Jacob Darley and his dedicated staff for earning the National School of Character distinction,” District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said in the release. “Achieving this esteemed honor for the second time is impressive, and we are so proud of their success.”

“I am thrilled our school community has been recognized for another five-year designation by Character.org,” Darley said in the release. “This makes Forest Park IE School a National School of Character for a 10-year period.”

Individual schools and districts that apply for Character.org’s recognition must “meet the rigorous standards” articulated in the organization’s 11 principles framework for schools and is assessed by a team of evaluators, according to District 86.

“There is an ethic of care at these schools,” Lori Soifer, who directs the Schools of Character program, said in the announcement. “Working together with students, parents and community members, these schools are creating stronger communities focused on character.”