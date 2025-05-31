Wilmington tops Bishop Mac to win Class 2A baseball sectional: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

BASEBALL
Wilmington 5, Bishop McNamara 4: At the Class 2A Beecher Sectional, the Wildcats’ Lucas Rink threw a complete game three-hitter, striking out nine, and had two RBIs. Cooper Holman had a double among three hits, while Zach Ohlund and Declan Moran (RBI) each had a double. Wilmington will play Eureka at 6 p.m. Monday in the Geneseo Supersectional.
Lockport 6, Oswego East 2: At the Class 4A Lockport Regional, the Porters broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, getting RBI singles from Joey DalPonte and David Kundrat. Anthony Farina got the win, allowing two hits and striking out four in five innings. Lockport will play Waubonsie Valley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lockport Sectional.
Providence Catholic 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At the Class 4A Sandburg Regional, the defending state champion Celtics won the title behind Enzo Infelise, who went 3 for 3 with a home run. Blake Jenner was 3 for 3 with a double and a triple, while Infelise, Eddie Olszta and Michael Noonan each had two RBIs. Nate O’Donnell threw a two-hitter with three strikeouts. Providence will play Stagg in the Lincoln-Way West Sectional on at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Andrew 0: At the Class 4A Andrew Regional, the Knights got a masterful pitching performance from Luke Mensik, who faced the minimum 21 batters in a one-hitter, striking out eight. Conor McCabe scored the lone run for Central, which will play Lincoln-Way East in the Lincoln-Way West Sectional at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Minooka 1: At the Class 4A Normal West Regional, the Indians fell despite a 12-strikeout performance from Brayden Zillis. Brady Kozlowski singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, but Bradley-Bourbonnais scored in the top of the seventh for the win.
Stagg 4, Lincoln-Way West 1: At the Class 4A Stagg Regional, Conor Essenburg’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh provided the lone run for the Warriors. Ian Hazelip had two hits, while Anthony Vita suffered the loss, allowing two runs on three hits in four innings.
Normal Community 13, Plainfield Central 3: At the Class 4A Normal Community Regional, the Wildcats got a two-run homer from JT Augustyniak in the first inning, but fell in the title game.
Lemont 6, Hinsdale South 1: At the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional, Zane Schneider had three hits, including a double, to lead Lemont, which finished second in the state last season, to the championship. Shea Glotzbach allowed four hits over five innings, striking out seven. Lemont plays Oak Forest in the St. Laurence Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Downers Grove North 3, Romeoville 2: At the Class 4A Yorkville Regional, the Spartans got two hits, including a double, and an RBI from Jeremy Thompson in the title game loss.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln-Way East 25-25, Lincoln-Way Central 19-22: In the Bellville West Sectional, the Griffins were led by Matt Muehlnickel (8 kills, 5 digs), Grant Urban (7 kills), Carter Geiger (6 kills, 2 blocks), Joey Abbeduto (4 kills, 8 digs), Madan Sundaram (12 digs) and Dylan Nanney (15 assists).