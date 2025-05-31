Car crashes into Joliet home

Joliet police officers responded to North Larkin Avenue and Avalon Avenue at 4:34 p.m. Friday for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the Joliet Police Department.

A driver crashed his car into a light pole and then into a Joliet residence along Larkin Avenue on Friday.

Officers responded to North Larkin Avenue and Avalon Avenue at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

A Nissan Altima driven by a 35-year-old Joliet man was northbound on North Larkin Avenue approaching Avalon Avenue when the driver may have suffered a medical event and the vehicle veered to the right hitting a light pole on the east side of the roadway, according to police.

The vehicle continued northbound through the grass, crossing Avalon Avenue, before coming to a stop after striking a residence in the 600 block of North Larkin Avenue, according to police.

The driver was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by the Joliet Fire Department in stable condition, according to police.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash, according to police.

Nicor Gas was called to the scene as the car struck a gas meter and a city of Joliet building inspector responded to evaluate the structural damage, according to police.