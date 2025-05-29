Lockport baseball wins on a walkoff: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Baseball
Lockport 5, Metea Valley 4 (9 inn.): At the Class 4A Lockport regional, Justin VanderTuuk singled driving in Brendan Mecher with the winning run for the Porters. VanderTuuk and Nick Moerman had a pair of RBIs each for Lockport (23-13). The Porters move on to Saturday’s regional final against Oswego East or Downers Grove South.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Joliet Central 0 (6 inn.): At the Class 4A Stagg regional in Palos Hills, Michael Pettit tossed a no-hitter, facing one over the minimum as West cruised into the regional final. Jackson Mansker doubled three times and drove in a pair for the Warriors (29-7). West will face either Stagg or Marist in Saturday’s regional final.
Providence Catholic 15, Bloom Township 5 (6 inn.): At the Class 4A Sandburg regional in Orland Park, the Celtics banged out 16 hits with seven going for extra bases as they rolled into the regional final. Enzo Infalise, Michael Noonan, Nate O’Donnell and Eddie Olszta had a pair of RBIs each for PC (24-12). PC will face either Sandburg or Homewood-Flossmoor in the regional final on Saturday.
Minooka 9, Plainfield South 1: At the Class 4A Normal West Regional in Joliet, Zane Caves went the distance, allowing just four hits while striking out 13 as Minooka moved on. Rhett Harris had three hits and Brady Kozlowski homered and drove in three for the Indians (33-3). Adrian Perez had an RBI for South (16-16). Minooka will play either Normal West or Bradley-Bourbonnais in Saturday’s regional final.
Lincoln-Way East 5, Eisenhower 0: At the Class 4A Joliet West Regional, Evan Riiff had three hits and Cooper Johnson drove in two as East cruised to the regional final. The Griffins (26-10) will face either Richards or Joliet West in Saturday’s regional final.
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Thornton-Fractional South 0: At the Class 4A Andrew regional in Tinley Park, Alex Panos struck out 10 while allowing just three hits as the Knights advanced to the regional final. Liam Arsich tripled three times and Conor McCabe drove in a pair for LWC (20-10). Central will face either Andrew or Shepard in the regional final on Saturday.
Downers Grove North 3, Plainfield East 0: At the Class 4A Yorkville regional, Vince Scorsone had a pair of hits and Carlos David went four strong innings as the Bengals (8-27-1) saw their season come to an end.
Morris 1, Kankakee 0: At the Class 3A Morris regional, Jack Wheeler allowed two hits and struck out 15 as Morris (25-8) moved into the regional final. Ximi Baftiri scored the only run of the game in the first inning as Morris will face either Plano or LaSalle-Peru on Saturday.
Lemont 17, Hillcrest 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 3A Hinsdale South regional in Darien, a 10-spot in the last of the third moved Lemont (28-7-1) into the regional final. Nick Reno and Jack Drozda combined on a perfect game and Shea Glotzbach homered twice and knocked six as Lemont moves on to face either Hinsdale South or Bremen in Saturday’s regional final.
Joliet Catholic 14, Pontiac 4 (6 inn.): At the Class 3A Pontiac regional, Ian Campbell and Adam Bailey combined to strike out 10 as the Hillmen advanced to the regional title game. AJ Perez, Steve Martin, Ryan Yurisich, and Lucas Simulick had a pair of RBIs for JCA (22-14). Joliet will take on either Ottawa or Streator in the regional final Saturday.
Softball
West Chicago 2, Plainfield North 1 (9 inn.): At the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional, the Tigers lost a heartbreaker to the Wildcats in extra innings. Caroline Rogus scored on a passed ball and Abigail Laube struck out three for North (12-18).
Plainfield East 5, Naperville North 0: At the Class 4A Yorkville regional, Joceyln Cushard struck out 12and allowed just two hits as the Bengals advanced to the regional final. Ilana Smith had three hits and drove in a run for East (23-11) who will face Yorkville in Friday’s regional final.
Morris 14, Plano 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 3A Morris Regional, Mylie Hughes, homered, drove in five and allowed just one hit while striking out six as Morris (22-9) moved into Friday’s regional final against Ottawa. Halie Olson hit a solo homer and Cami Pfeifer drove in a pair for Morris.
Boys lacrosse
Andrew Co-Op 7, Lincoln-Way West 6 (OT): At the Andrew sectional in Tinley Park, the Warriors closed out its season at 13-6 with the loss to the Thunderbolts in the overtime.
Girls lacrosse
Lockport 22, Lincoln-Way Central 8: At the Washington Sectional, the Porters moved into the sectional championship game with the win over the Knights. Lockport (14-7) will face Sandburg in the sectional title game on Friday.