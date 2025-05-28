Fun blooms with kayaking, wildflowers hikes at Will County forest preserves

Take a guided tour to discover Where the Wildflowers Are on June 7, 2025, at McKinley Woods in Channahon. (Glenn P. Knoblock)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of June 2. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Picture This - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday from June 4 through Aug. 24 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Visit the “Prairie Reverie” exhibit, then use a frame to find and photograph nature’s art. Share your best photos for a prize. This free event is intended for all ages.

Rainbow Hike and Hunt - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday from June 4-29 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Grab a rainbow tracking sheet and explore the trails to find colors in nature. Return to the nature center for a prize. This free event is intended for all ages.

Kayak Kollege - Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Learn flatwater kayaking basics from certified instructors with hands-on paddling time. The event is $35 per person and intended for ages 12 and older. Register by June 2.

Try It at Monee Reservoir - 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at Monee Reservoir: Kick off summer with free kayaking, fishing, games and s’mores. Concessions and rentals will be available at this free, all-ages event.

Kayak Kollege - 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 5, at Whalon Lake in Naperville: Learn flatwater kayaking basics from certified instructors with hands-on paddling time. The event is $35 per person and intended for ages 12 and older. Register by June 4.

National Trails Day Cleanup - 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 7, at Forked Creek Preserve in Wesley: Join the nationwide cleanup movement and help remove litter from the trails. Supplies will be provided at this free, all-ages event. Registration and a signed waiver are required.

Meet a Beekeeper - 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 7, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Chat with a local beekeeper and learn about this world of bees. This free event is intended for all ages.

Where the Wildflowers Are - 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at McKinley Woods in Channahon: Take a guided hike to discover native wildflowers and the stories behind them. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by June 6.

Living History—Little Critters - Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Explore the small animals that shaped 18th-century life through hands-on history activities. This free event is intended for all ages.