Joliet residence damaged by gunfire on Grant Avenue

A residence on Grant Avenue in Joliet was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.

At 7:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 600 block of Grant Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers discovered a residence had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, English said.

The home was occupied at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported.

Officers discovered numerous spent shell casings following a search of the area, Englis said.

No arrests have been made in reference to this shooting, he said.