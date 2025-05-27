Child seriously injured in Joliet dirt bike crash

A Joliet Fire Department Ambulance pulls up to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

An 11-year-old child was flown to a hospital in Maywood for treatment of his injuries when his electric dirt bike collided with a pickup truck in Joliet.

At 6:23 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash in the 5800 block of Arbor Gate Drive, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers conducted a preliminary investigation of the incident, English said.

Based on that investigation, officers believe the 11-year-old male was operating a Razor electric dirt bike on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Arbor Gate Drive, English said.

The dirt bike then entered the roadway from the driveway and crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by a 20-year-old man, English said.

The 11-year-old was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for serious injuries, English said. The child was then flown to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.