3 Rivers Café opens in Channahon

New flavors have arrived in Channahon with the launch of 3 Rivers Café at 24441 W. Eames St.

The owner is Ahmad Douglas, who at age 29 already has years of experience in the food and hospitality industry after working in restaurants since his early teens. He recently sold the Teardrop Pancake House in Minooka after a five-year stint to create a brand-new restaurant in Channahon, where he has lived for half a decade.

Newly opened in Channahon is the 3 Rivers Café, at home in the former village hall. (Photo provided by 3 Rivers Café)

A long odyssey is behind the project for the young restaurateur, whose father, Jamal Douglas, manages the kitchen and whose mother, Lina Douglas, helps out the enterprise.

The cafe calls Channahon’s former village hall home. Ahmad Douglas acquired the building four years ago, and he and his father oversaw turning the office space into 3 Rivers Café, tearing down interior walls, redoing all the utilities and completing a massive makeover.

The cafe now boasts a “huge kitchen” and spacious dining room. History buffs will note that the building’s two jail cells are still there.

“I know that there are not many options for a nice sit-down family restaurant,” Ahmad Douglas said of the area. “At the moment, we serve breakfast and lunch. In a few weeks, a new dinner menu [will be offered].”

Currently operating from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, the restaurant tentatively will remain open until 9 p.m. for dinner, although breakfast will be served all day.

“A lot of the customers are looking forward to that,” Ahmad Douglas said, expressing gratitude for positive feedback from the community since the cafe debuted. “We‘ve had a lot of support, especially on the weekends … when churches get out. … We’re thankful."

Several longtime Teardrop employees now work at 3 Rivers Café, and fans of the Minooka restaurant have followed them to Channahon. One draw is the team’s dedication to exceptional service, Ahmad Douglas said, adding, “service is a priority just as much as the quality of the dishes that we provide.”

Menu built on experience

His father has been in the restaurant business for about 35 years.

“He picked up a lot of recipes through different restaurants,” Ahmad Douglas said. “I learned a lot from him [and am] able to introduce some new modern cuisine and modern meals on top of his classic recipes.”

Among favorite dishes are the chicken Parmesan panini; club sandwich; chef’s salad; and country-fried steak and eggs. The menu showcases pancakes, waffles, French toast and other treats. Premium products are used to dress them up, such as fruit or nuts or cream cheese, Ahmad Douglas said, adding, “We take care of the customer here. Most of the time if [something’s] not on the menu, we do our best to accommodate what the customer wants."

Offered daily is chicken noodle soup, paired with rotating specials like the stuffed pepper soup. A schedule will be available soon.

On the restaurant’s Facebook page, a devotee of the shrimp corn chowder is checking for its return. “Love that you’re even closer now,” writes another fan of the new location in Channahon.

Carrying on a five-year tradition of honoring veterans at the Minooka location, 3 Rivers Café will serve a free meal to veterans from 7:30 to 10 a.m. the last Tuesday of the month.

The beverage menu extends to bloody mary and mimosa cocktails, as well as a selection of beers. And a breakfast buffet is served from 8 a.m. to noon both Saturday and Sunday.

“There’s a lot of different options on there,” Ahmad Douglas said, noting that while buffets, in general, have declined in number, many of his customers requested the weekend offering.

The cafe has “a nice espresso machine” for such beverages as lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos, he said, noting 3 Rivers features the specialty coffee brand Ronnoco for its regular brew.

Family bonds

What does Ahmad Douglas love about the restaurant world?

“It’s a nice way to stay in the family,” he said. “As you get older, sometimes [people] go their separate ways. I see my parents every day here because they help out as well.”

Another highlight is being part of the community and getting to know repeat patrons, he said, noting staff members keep the energy high and similarly enjoy hearing updates from customers.

At the entrance to the dining room, people will encounter a carved black bear sculpture welcoming them. He’s a holdover from the Minooka location.

“Kids take pictures with the bear,” Ahmad Douglas said. “He’s part of the family.”

A saltwater aquarium is a lively focal point in the lobby of the newly opened 3 Rivers Café in Channahon. (Photo provided by 3 Rivers Café)

In the lobby is a 140-gallon, saltwater aquarium with about 15 fish, another all-ages attraction. And on display is a driftwood flag created by artist and minister Arol McFadden, in harmony with the aquatic theme. The U.S. flag was constructed entirely of driftwood from the Illinois River near Channahon.

The 3 Rivers Café, referencing the Des Plaines, DuPage and Kankakee rivers, opened on April 1. The weeks have been spent getting acclimated to a different atmosphere and working with the new systems and menu, Ahmad Douglas said, adding, “It takes a little bit of time to perfect it, but we’re almost there.”

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: 3 Rivers Café

• WHERE: 24441 W. Eames St., Channahon

• WHEN: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, with plans to add evening hours

• INFORMATION: 815-828-5110, 3riverscafe0231.s4shops.com