Romeoville awarded almost $6 million for paths, Route 53 beautification project

Romeoville is receiving state grants for connecting trails and Illinois Route 53 corridor enhancements, according to an announcement from the Illinois Department of Transportation on May 21, 2025. (Image provided by the village of Romeoville)

The village of Romeoville is getting $5.99 million from the state of Illinois for construction of two multi-use paths and a landscape beautification project.

The funds are coming from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand local travel options and “enhance quality of life in communities statewide,” according to an announcement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The first project is a 1.8-mile multi-use path that will connect the Prairie Bluff Preserve to Route 53 along Renwick Road. The new path also will connect to existing paths along Renwick Road and heading north on Pinnacle Drive, according to a release from the village.

The second project along Route 53 and will include landscape beautification, landscape medians and street lighting in the Lewis University section of the corridor, and a multi-use path running from Renwick Road to Taylor Road, according to the village.

These paths eventually will connect to existing trails, a planned path across the Ninth Street Bridge in Lockport and a link to Lewis University’s paths, “creating a network of pedestrian access throughout Romeoville and beyond,” the village said.

“We have created a number of multi-use paths over the last few years, and this is a huge piece of the puzzle in making Romeoville and the whole region more pedestrian friendly,” Mayor John Noak said in the release.

A total of $139.2 million has been awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, according to IDOT.

“Today, I’m proud to announce the largest investment in the program’s history, with more than $139 million going toward bike lanes, sidewalks, trails and other local improvements. This is just one part of the state’s larger effort to reverse decades of disinvestment and create more connected communities,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in the release.

The 66 projects approved through ITEP include bike and pedestrian paths and trails, streetscape beautification and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across various modes of transportation at the local level.

“We’re proud to support these efforts by our local partners that create new opportunities to connect people with the important places in their lives,” acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi said.