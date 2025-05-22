Tessa Krull throws a perfect game for Seneca Softball: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Softball
Seneca 10, Watseka 0: At the Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional, Tessa Krull tossed a perfect game striking out eight of the 15 hitters she faced as the top-seeded Irish advanced to the regional final. Emma Mino had four RBIs as Seneca (32-1) will face Lexington Co-Op in Thursday’s regional final.
Minooka 15, Bolingbrook 0 (5 inn.): At Bolingbrook, the visiting Indians plated 11 in the top of the first and that was all Emma Best and Marina Hristov would need in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. The two combined to strike out 10 Raiders while allowing just two hits. Jaelle Hamilton had three RBIs for Minooka (23-12, 14-3).
Yorkville 8, Plainfield North 2: At Yorkville, Kaleigh Milet drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers (11-17, 8-8 in the SPC) as they fell to the Foxes.
Plainfield South 19, Joliet Central 6 (6 inn.): At Joliet, Sydney Unyi drove in four runs and Damaris Corral three as the Cougars won the wild SPC contest from the Steelmen. Isabella Pulido and Ava Forsberg drove in a pair each for South (17-14, 8-8). Haydn Voss and Victoria Godinez drove in a pair each for Central (1-28, 0-16).
Plainfield East 14, Romeoville 1 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, the Bengals scored 11 times in the fourth inning to secure the win in the SPC. Corinne Garmon and Jocelyn Cushard drove in three runs each for East (21-11, 12-4). Kasia Brandt had an RBI for Romeoville (5-19, 3-13).
Serena 12, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 1A Dwight Regional, Averi Jury managed the only Trojans hit of the day as Dwight (9-16) ended its season in the regional semifinals.
Wilmington 4, Peotone 3: At the Class 2A Beecher Regional, Keeley Walsh had a pair of hits and scored twice to lead the fourth-seeded Wildcats into Friday’s regional final against Beecher. Molly Southall and Nina Egizio had RBIs for Wilmington (23-6). Sophie Klawitter struck out 15 for Peotone (12-14).
Lemont 14, Oak Lawn 2 (6 inn.): At Oak Lawn, Claire Podrebarac homered, doubled, drove in three runs and struck out four Spartan hitters as Lemont won in the South Suburban. Jessica Pontrelli also homered, scored three times and drove in five for Lemont (25-8, 18-1).
Baseball
Lincoln-Way East 11, Sandburg 2: At Orland Park, the Griffins broke open the SWSC contest with eight in the sixth to win the SWSC title. Evan Riiff had two hits and drove in three and Rocco Triolo knocked in a pair for East (23-9, 12-4).
Joliet West 10, Plainfield Central 7: At Plainfield, the Tigers won the SPC conference for the second straight season coming back from six runs down for the win. Daniel Lukancic, Brayden Myers, Sean Hogan and Zachary Chignoli drove in a pair of runs each for West (19-15, 13-2). Michael Arroyo clubbed a grand slam for PC (25-9, 10-5).
Wilmington 8, Seneca 0: At the Class 2A Coal City Regional, the top seeded Wildcats advanced to the regional final on Saturday behind a one-hit, eight strikeout performance from Kyle Farrell. Zach Ohlund doubled twice and drove in a pair and Brysen Meents doubled and drove in two for Wilmington (21-8). The Wildcats will face either Coal City or Reed-Custer on Saturday.
Dwight 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 1A Dwight Regional, Joey Starks allowed just three hits and struck out six as the top seeded Trojans advanced to Saturdays regional final. Ayden Collum, Ryan Bumpous, and Tracer Brown drove in two runs each for Dwight (25-11) who will face the winner of Leroy and Lexington in the regional final.
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: At New Lenox, Conor McCabe homered and drove in a pair and Connor Kelch also homered to lead the Knights to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Liam Arsich went five-plus allowing just two runs while striking out eight for LWC (17-10, 12-4).
Girls soccer
Peotone 2, Joliet Catholic 0: At the Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional in Palos Heights, the second-seeded Blue Devils captured the regional championship with the win over the Angels. Peotone (11-6-1) will face top-seeded Herscher at the Coal City Sectional on Friday.
Washington 3, Morris 0: At the Class 2A Normal University Regional, Morris (11-9-1) fell to the Panthers in the regional semifinals.
Minooka 6, Moline 1: At the Class 3A Pekin Regional, the top-seeded Indians advanced to the regional final with the win over the Maroons. Minooka (13-6-2) will face East Moline United for the regional title on Friday.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Joliet Central 0: At the Class 3A Joliet Central regional, the top-seeded Griffins rolled into the regional final with the shutout of the Steelmen. East (19-5-1) will face Sandburg in Fridays regional final.
Boys lacrosse
Oak Forest 24, Plainfield North 5: At the Andrew Sectional in Oak Forest, the Tigers fell to the Bengals in a sectional opening round game.
Washington 14, Minooka 2: At the Andrew Sectional, in Washington, the Indians fell to the Panthers in a sectional opener to close out their season.
Girls lacrosse
Normal Community 17, Minooka 9: At Washington Sectional, in Normal, the Indians season came to an end in the sectional opener.
Boys volleyball
Sandburg 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At New Lenox, Dylan Brannigan had seven kills as the Knights fell to the Eagles, 19-25, 25-21, 20-25 in an SWSC match. Colin Alvers had 17 digs for LWC (22-13, 5-3).