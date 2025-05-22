Lockport grants final approval for new Wendy’s restaurant

Lockport — The Lockport City Council voted Wednesday to approve a special use permit and final development plan which will allow for the construction of Wendy’s restaurant and drive-thru at the corner of Adelmann and 159th Street.

The plan required the division of the existing Lot 2 into three smaller lots, one of which (lot 1) will now house the fast food restaurant.

The new 2,152 square-foot restaurant will be located north of 159th Street, east of Adelmann Road, and west of Interstate 355, according to city documents.

One change to the plan was presented to the City Council on Wednesday, following discussions at a prior Committee of the Whole meeting, which included small adjustments to the exterior of the building.

While the original proposal showed an all grey building, the new plans show a mix of grey and brown brick, slightly larger signage on the front of the building, and a new brick pattern to break up the design of the structure.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve the amendment and development plan, although Alderman Patrick McDonald and Alderwoman Joanne Bartelsen were absent.