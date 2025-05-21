Lincoln-Way West blanks Thornwood in soccer regional: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 8, Thornwood 0: Kiersten White scored four goals to lead the Warriors to the win in a Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Regional semifinal. Natalie Borchert, Emily Tigchelaar, Ava Casner and Katelyn Mrozowski all scored goals, while assists were tallied by Ava Bach, Borchert, Lindsey Dust, Natalie Esposito, Molly Gillis, Riley O’Neill and Reagan White. Natalie Kohlhagen and Mis Avgeris combined in the net for the shutout.
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Shepard 0: At the Class 3A Mother McAuley Regional, the Knights advanced to Friday’s championship match.
Benet Academy 4, Plainfield Central 1: The Wildcats’ season came to an end in the Class 3A Metea Valley Regional.
Naperville Central 10, Bolingbrook 0: The Raiders’ season ended in the Class 3A Naperville Central Regional.
Lockport 5, West Aurora 0: The Porters advanced to Friday’s championship game of the Class 3A Naperville Central Regional with the win.
Neuqua Valley 9, Romeoville 0: The Spartans’ season ended in the Class 3A Plainfield North Regional.
Lemont 7, Trinity 0: Lemont advanced to Friday’s Class 2A Lemont Regional title game with the win.
Coal City 4, Beecher 0: The Coalers won the championship of the Class 1A Manteno Regional, getting two goals each from Ava Meyer and Hayden Francisco. Chloe Pluger made nine saves for the shutout.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Joliet Central 25-27, Plainfield North 20-25: The Steelmen (13-18, 3-7) picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win.