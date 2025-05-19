Former Lego designer brings ‘Little Acorn People’ exhibit to Bolingbrook’s Hidden Oaks

One of David M. Bird's "Becorn" artworks on display at the Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook through June 29, 2025. (Photo Provided by the )

Bolingbrook — Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook – which recently celebrated its grand reopening after a lengthy renovation – is hosting an art exhibition starring tiny acorn characters.

“ Becorns: Little Acorn People Living Big Lives ” features photography by former Lego designer David M. Bird and includes one 3D example of his tiny acorn people in a nature setting, according to a news release from the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

The family-friendly exhibit is free to view for all visitors to Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook, and runs through Sunday, June 29.

Visitors can experience the exhibit during the center’s operational hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

A Rhode Island native, Bird uses acorns, sticks, pinecones and other natural materials to create his “Becorn” characters with the help of a hot glue gun, according to the announcement.

“Once a Becorn character is assembled and named, he places it outdoors and waits for the perfect photographic moment to unfold – sometimes for hours, sometimes for weeks,” according to the exhibition description.

The photo exhibit on display at Hidden Oaks features Becorns among blooming flowers, hungry birds, emerging insects and snuggling mammals.

“The Becorns exhibit will steal your heart and ignite your imagination,” Hidden Oaks facility supervisor Angie Trobaugh said. “The exhibit couldn’t be more perfect for us to host, considering Hidden Oaks Nature Center has an oak tree theme.”

Visitors will see snapshots of Becorns in action and can create their own Becorn story. They’ll also learn about the artist and how his creations came to life.

“Each work of art is more wondrous than the one before,” Trobaugh said. “They will take your breath away with cuteness.”

Becorn-related items will be available for purchase in the Hidden Oaks gift shop.