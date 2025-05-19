Grundy County Speedway heating up heading into summer

Jonathan Stevens holds a lead in the Street Stock heat race on a special fundraising night for the Special Olympics at Grundy County Speedway on June 15, 2024 in Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

Steve Bechtel with the Grundy County Speedway said last season was a huge success, and he’s excited for the events to return this year.

Bechtel said the new events last year were some of the craziest races he’s ever seen, and the Speedway is doubling down on its kid-friendly events with Cheryl Hryn Racing. Friday, June 27, will feature a bicycle giveaway and Power Wheels racing, and Back to School Night with backpack giveaways will be Friday, July 25.

The Grundy County Speedway also is now a NASCAR Home Track, which means points earned at the Speedway go into standings for other Home Tracks across the country.

The rest of the season goes as follows:

$5 Family Fun Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 30

Frank Welch Memorial: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 6

Figure 8 School Bus Racing: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 7

On Track Autograph Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 13

Double Feature Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 20

Kids Night, Cheryl Hryn Racing Bike Giveaway and Candy Scramble: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 27

Big 8 Late Model Series: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28

Grundy County Fair: Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6, with fireworks at dusk July 3, the Super Late Model Spirit of ’76 on July 4, a demolition derby July 5, and the Stars and Stripes 250 Enduro on July 6.

Grundy County Speedway Racers Reunion: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 11

Sixer Special: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12

Ron Goodaker Memorial: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 18

Back to School Night with free backpacks and school supplies from Cheryl Hryn Racing: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 25

Super Cup Special: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1

Original Figure 8 Trailer Race of Destruction, 5-0 Racing for Special Olympics, “Who is the fastest cop?”: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2

On Track Autograph Night: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8

Street Stock Special: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

ASA Midwest Tour Super Late Models: Stands open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16

Crown Vic Special: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22

Fan Appreciation Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29

Fall Brawl 200 Enduro: Stands open at 4:30 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30

Night of Features: Stands open at 3:30 p.m., racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31