Former JCA, USF basketball standout Andriana Acosta looking to help athletes transition

Joliet Catholic Academy and University of St. Francis graduate Andriana Acosta (right) has founded a company designed to help former athletes transition to everyday life. (Photo courtesy of University of St. Francis)

On the surface, the life of a professional athlete seems pretty sweet. They get to play a game they love, travel to interesting cities and countries to perform in front of adoring fans and get paid to do it.

But when it’s time to hang up the jersey, gloves, pads or sneakers, what then?

That’s where Andriana Acosta comes in.

Acosta, a former basketball standout at Joliet Catholic Academy and University of St. Francis who played professionally in Ireland and Australia, has founded the company Purpose Beyond Play that is designed to help former athletes transition from sports to everyday life.

“When I got back from Australia and hung up my jersey, it was the first time in 20 years that I didn’t have school or sports to give me structure in my life,” Acosta said. “Athletes worldwide face that challenge, so I wanted to do something to help.

“It’s more than just having something to do with your time. It’s about learning about finances, how to fuel your body correctly, who you are besides an athlete. A lot of athletes retire and ask, ‘What now?’ We want to help them with that.”

Andriana Acosta

According to the business website, purposebeyondplay.com, 60% of athletes struggle to rediscover their identity after retiring, one in three retired athletes experience mental health challenges, including anxiety and depression, 80% of athletes feel unprepared for life after sports, struggling to transition into new careers, and 70% of athletes lack the knowledge or preparation for managing finances after their career ends.

Acosta’s company seeks to help retired athletes in all of those areas. To that end, the company is hosting the Sports and Unity Showcase on Sunday at Malcolm X College in Chicago, starting at noon. The inaugural event hopes to ensure that sports, culture and unity come together in a meaningful way.

“We want this event to lay the foundation for what we are trying to do,” Acosta said. “Our first-ever showcase is integrated into this year’s Africa Day celebration in Chicago, and we are proud to highlight the continent of Africa. We’re especially honored to welcome the Comoros Men’s National Basketball Team to the U.S. for the first time to compete. This historic moment will bring together international diplomats, U.S. officials and local communities in the spirit of unity through sport.”

She also said that during halftime of the basketball game, there will be a dance performance featuring dances of several African cultures.

Acosta said that Purpose Beyond Play provides athletes with the tools, support and guidance to navigate the critical transition from sport to life after the game. Through tailored programs and solutions, they help athletes rediscover their purpose and build a fulfilling future. Their approach focuses on four core pillars.

• Identity and Purpose Discovery: Purpose Beyond Play guides athletes in redefining who they are beyond sports, helping them tap into new passions and strengths. Through self-assessment workshops, personalized coaching and personal development modules, they empower athletes to discover their true value and create a meaningful post-career identity.

• Holistic Health and Wellness: The transition from sports can take a toll on mental and physical health. Purpose Beyond Play provides support through mental health counseling, mindfulness practices and stress management workshops. Their holistic approach also includes nutritional education and physical wellness strategies to help athletes feel balanced, resilient and ready for their next chapter.

• Career Transition and Skill Development: Purpose Beyond Play equips athletes with the practical tools to succeed in their post-sport careers. Their services include career coaching, resume-building, LinkedIn optimization and interview preparation. They also connect athletes with job placement resources, industry-specific networking opportunities and mentorship from former athletes who have successfully made the transition.

• Financial Knowledge and Empowerment: Financial stability is a key factor in post-career success. Purpose Beyond Play provides financial education workshops to help athletes build budgets, manage their finances and plan for retirement. Their financial experts guide athletes through wealth-building strategies and empower them to take control of their financial future, ensuring peace of mind during the transition.