Joliet West beats Andrew in baseball: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball
Coal City 6-4, Rochester 2-10: The first game saw Lance Cuddy go 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI. In the second game, Ben Watson went 3 for 4, but six errors by the Coaler defense did in their chances.
Joliet Catholic 2-4, St. Viator 1-5: In the first game, Lucas Grant gave up no hits or walks in three innings of relief. The second game, Luke Simulick went 3 for 4, but Saint Viator won in eight innings.
Joliet West 5, Andrew 2: Sean Hogan went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Joliet West, which has won 12 of their past 16 after a 2-10 start to the year.
Lemont 10-10, Romeoville 0-3: In the first game, Lemont ended things in six innings with Shea Glotzbach going perfect on the mound. A three-run triple by Ryan Burke in the second game powered the offense.
Providence 7, St. Rita 6: Nate O’Donnell went 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Sammy Atkinson was 2 for 3 with a solo home run and four runs.
Minooka 9, Lockport 7: Minooka was led by CJ Deckinga (3 for 4, RBI) and Rhett Harris (three-run HR). Drew Satunas (4 for 4, three RBI, HR) and Adam Kozak (3 for 4, two RBI, HR) led the Porters.
Softball
Lockport 1, Yorkville 0: Kelcie McGraw struck out 15 for Lockport while Addison Way’s single to score Sophia Hutera was the only offense the Porters needed at the Lockport Strike Out Cancer Triangular.
Lockport 4, Minooka 3: Noelle Sustersic’s double to score Rheanna Slavicek in the bottom of the seventh walked it off for the Porters in the Lockport Strike Out Cancer Triangular.
Yorkville 6, Minooka 5: Minooka scored three in the sixth to give it a rally attempt, but came up short again at the Lockport Strike Out Cancer Triangular.
Lemont 11-3, Beecher 1-7: The first game went just five innings with Lemont putting up 10 hits and allowing just three. Lemont doomed themselves in the second game with five errors on defense.
Pontiac 5, Coal City 0: Addison Harvey had the only hit for Coal City.
Coal City 6, Limestone 2: Addison Harvey went 2 for 3 with two runs and Masyn Kuder went 3 for 3 as the Coalers split on the day.
Providence 9, Andrew 8 (8 inn.): Angelina Cole (4 for 5, three runs, two RBIs, one HR) and Ava Misch (3 for 5, two RBIs, one HR) led the way with Cole scoring the walk-off run on a throwing error.
Oak Lawn 12, Romeoville 2 (5 inn.): Kasia Brandt went 2 for 2 with one RBI for Romeoville.
Seneca 8, Mercer County 2: Emma Mino went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs while Camryn Stecken hit a two-run homer.
Girls soccer
Bishop McNamara 3, Wilmington 2: Sixth seeded Wilmington saw their season come to an end in the Class 1A Herscher Regional.
Joliet Catholic 7, Chicago Christian 1: The third seeded Angels knocked off sixth seeded Chicago Christian. JCA will play Peotone in the regional finals Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Chicago Christian
Coal City 4, Manteno 0: The second seeded Coalers took down seventh seeded Manteno in the Class 1A Herscher Regional. Coal City plays Beecher Tuesday at Manteno.
Bolingbrook 1, East Aurora 0: The 18th seeded Raiders knocked off 15th seeded East Aurora in the Class 3A Naperville Central Regional. Bolingbrook plays host Naperville Central on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Joliet Central 9, Oak Lawn Richards 0: The 14th seeded Steelmen earned a playoff win over 17th seeded Oak Lawn Richards in the Class 3A Joliet Central Regional. They will host Lincoln-Way East Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way East finishes sixth at state tournament: The Griffins scored seven points as a team and finished sixth in the team standings, the best finish in program history. Joliet Central was just behind them in a tie for seventh with 6.5 points. Bolingbrook, Romeoville and Lockport all finished tied for 41st with 0.5 points.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way East 12, Andrew 10: Lincoln-Way East won the Lincoln-Way West Sectional and now heads to state. The Griffins will play the winner of Evanston and New Trier on Friday at 8:15 p.m. at Stephenson.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Lincoln-Way East 5: The Knights won the Lincoln-Way West Sectional and advance to state. They’ll play York in the quarterfinals at Stephenson on Thursday at 8:15 p.m.