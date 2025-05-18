Joliet home damaged in fire

The Joliet Fire Department responded to fire in the 5400 block of Riviera Boulevard on Saturday,

The call came in at at 11:20 p.m. for a report of structure fire with two occupants still inside, according to the fire department. The first units arrived within 5 minutes of the initial call.

Residents were alerted by neighbors out walking past the home and were all out of the house and accounted for just prior to fire department arrival, according to the fire department.

Fire crews found heavy fire on one exterior side and through the roof of the home, according to the fire department.

The fire found on the exterior was “quickly extinguished” and firefighters entered the building with a second hose line to extinguish fire found on the second floor and in the attic space, according to the fire department.

The scene was declared under control within 25 minutes and there were no injuries, according to the fire department. The fire is under investigation.