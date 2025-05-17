Joliet police officer dies in accident while off duty

Joliet police Sgt. Hollis Weller died in an accident on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Beecher. He was off duty. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

An off-duty Joliet police officer died in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday.

“It is with profound sorrow that the Joliet Police Department shares the untimely passing of Sergeant Hollis Weller, who tragically died on May 16, 2025, following a motor vehicle accident while off duty in southeastern Will County,” the police department stated in a news release Saturday,

The accident happened about 11:45 a.m. along Illinois Route 1 north of Eagle Lake Road in Beecher, according to the Illinois State Police.

State police responded to the location for the report of a crash involving multiple vehicles including a semi-tractor trailer, a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle, the ISP said.

Weller was declared dead at the scene, while another person was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to the ISP

The roadway was shut down until 6:30 p.m., according to the ISP.

Weller was a “highly respected and dedicated” 20-year veteran of the department, the Joliet police release stated.

Weller was promoted to the rank of sergeant in July 2020, and most recently served in the Joliet department’s Traffic Unit, according to the department

He was a decorated officer “whose commitment to service was recognized with numerous awards,” according to the department, including the Award for Heroism in 2015.

“He was a leader, a mentor, and a friend to many,” according to the department.

Weller is survived by his wife and three children.

“We respectfully ask the public to keep Sgt. Weller’s family, as well as the men and women of the Joliet Police Department, in their thoughts and prayers during this time of unimaginable loss,” the department stated.