Joliet collecting local memories of Black history through community interviews

A banner at the Joliet Area Historical Museum invites people to contribute to the Joliet Area African American Context Study. May 3, 2025 (Bob Okon)

Organizers of the Joliet Area African American Historic Context Study will hold the first of three community interview events on Saturday to collect local memories, stories and other information relevant to local Black history.

The first collection event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

“Information gathered through these community interviews will help shape planning decisions, support historic preservation efforts, and enrich educational and cultural programs across the region,” according to a news release from the city of Joliet announcing the event.

The two future collection events will be held on June 21 and July 19 at the same time and place.

“We want to hear from people about a variety of topics at these interview events so we can document the history of evolving neighborhoods. ” — Julia Alexander, CEO of Including You, Inc.

Those planning to attend can reserve a 30-minute time slot by emailing blackhistory@joliet.gov.

A board display at the Joliet Area Historical Museum provides a look at African American history in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Julia Alexander, chief executive officer of the community advocacy group Including You, Inc., provided examples of the type of information being sought.

“I grew up in the Hillcrest neighborhood,” Alexander said in the release. “People in their 30s don’t even know that name anymore. We want to hear from people about a variety of topics at these interview events so we can document the history of evolving neighborhoods. What was there? Where did people shop, worship, attend school, work? We want to learn more about the places and events that illuminate Black history and culture.”

People can also contribute by emailing blackhistory@joliet.gov., or text or leave a voicemail at 708-683-9121.

The Joliet Area African American Historic Context Study is funded by the city of Joliet with support from Joliet Township, Lockport Township, Will County, and the state of Illinois. Completion of the study is expected in early 2026.

More information is available on the city of Joliet website at joliet.gov/blackhistory.