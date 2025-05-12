2 Joliet homes, multiple vehicles hit by gunfire

Joliet police are investigating a shooting which left two homes and six vehicles damaged by gunfire.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue for a report of shots fired at 1:09 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Officers were told a Dodge Durango was shot at as it drove down the street. The gunshots came from a small hatchback-type vehicle before it left the area, according to police.

The Durango was occupied by a 17-year-old male driver and two 17-year-old male passengers, according to police. No one inside the vehicle was injured, though the Durango was struck by at least one round, according to police.

A canvass of the area revealed five additional vehicles, and two homes had also been hit by gunfire, according to police.

Officers recovered more than 30 shell casings at the scene, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.