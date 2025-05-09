Lockport Township residence struck by gunfire with three people inside

A Will County Sheriff's Office squad vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A Lockport Township residence occupied by three people was struck by gunfire, police said.

Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Arthur Avenue and Rosalind Street.

The location is in the Fairmont area of Lockport Township.

Deputies recovered about 20 spent shell casings along Arthur Avenue, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation revealed a residence in the 2100 block of Arthur Avenue had been struck by gunfire, and three people were inside at the time, police said.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported,” police said.

Deputies are actively pursuing the suspects and are asking for assistance from the public.

Anyone with information or videos of Thursday’s shooting should contact the investigations division of the sheriff’s office by email at investigations@willcosheriff.org.