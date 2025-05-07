Joliet getting two 7 Brew coffee shops

The vacant Long John Silver's building at 2421 W. Jefferson St. seen in July 2023 when 7 Brew was issued a drive-through permit for a coffee shop on the site. (Bob Okon)

The 7 Brew company plans to build two drive-through coffee shops in Joliet.

A representative from the company said redevelopment will start May 19 at a Jefferson Street location.

The construction date was given at a Monday meeting of the Joliet City Council Public Service Committee.

The committee was in the process of reviewing a drive-thru permit for a second 7 Brew to be built on Plainfield Road.

The Arkansas-based chain now has drive-through permits for both the undeveloped location at 2551 Plainfield Road and the somewhat run-down location at 2421 W. Jefferson St.

A 7 Brew coffee shop is planned for a lot on the west end of the Millenium Square development. (Bob Okon)

A shuttered Long John Silver’s restaurant now sits on the Jefferson Street site. The city approved a 7 Brew drive-through permit for the location in July 2023.

The city has “had a lot of complaints about the property on Jefferson Street,” Councilwoman Sherri Reardon said at the committee meeting, adding that “it does need to be cleaned up.”

Committee Chairman Larry Hug asked about the future of the Jefferson Street site before the permit for Plainfield Road was considered.

“We will be starting construction on Joliet Jefferson on May 19,” a 7 Brew representative told the committee. The project will include demolition of the Long John Silver’s building.

The 7 Brew on Plainfield Road is going into the Millenium Square commercial development. It will be located across from a Speed Trek gas station now under construction on the same side of Plainfield Road.

Access to the 7 Brew will be from a service road that goes from Plainfield Road into Millenium Square.