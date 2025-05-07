3rd suspect charged in Bolingbrook murder of tattoo artist

A third suspect from Chicago has been arrested on charges alleging they participated in the 2024 murder of a tattoo artist in Bolingbrook.

On Wednesday, Bolingbrook police officials announced the arrest of Brittany Foley, 32, of Chicago, on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion, attempted armed robbery and other charges.

Foley, Mark Bell, 29, of Chicago, and Carla Williams, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia, are each facing a murder charge over the May 16, 2024 fatal shooting of Terrell Johnson, 38, of Bolingbrook.

With Foley’s arrest, officials with the Bolingbrook Police Department applauded the “relentless dedication of our investigations unit.”

“The collective efforts of these men and women have helped to bring this case to conclusion and have taken the first major step towards finding justice for Mr. Johnson and his family,” police officials said.

The investigations unit continues to serve as a “shining example of professionalism and stalwart advocates for crime victims” in the village, police officials said.

Johnson was killed at an apartment in the 500 block of Preston Drive.

Williams developed a plan to rob and kill Johnson, according to Will County prosecutors.

On the evening of May 16, 2024, Williams allegedly gave a Chicago man nicknamed “Boogie” a handgun and instructed him to kill Johnson, prosecutors said.

Johnson was tattooing a client before he was shot and killed, prosecutors said.