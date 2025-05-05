I-55 traffic in Bolingbrook snarled by semitrailer rollover

A crash on Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook led to the rollover of a semitrailer carrying products from a brewing company, police said.
About 10:55 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer containing Anheuser-Busch products, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford.
The crash occurred at milepost 268 on I-55.
The semitrailer is blocking all northbound lanes of I-55 and one southbound lane on the same highway, Bufford said.
Traffic has been rerouted from I-55 to Illinois Route 53.
The driver of the semitrailer was taken to a hospital with injuries, Bufford said.