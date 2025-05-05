I-55 traffic in Bolingbrook snarled by semitrailer rollover

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

A crash on Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook led to the rollover of a semitrailer carrying products from a brewing company, police said.

About 10:55 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer containing Anheuser-Busch products, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford.

The crash occurred at milepost 268 on I-55.

The semitrailer is blocking all northbound lanes of I-55 and one southbound lane on the same highway, Bufford said.

Traffic has been rerouted from I-55 to Illinois Route 53.

The driver of the semitrailer was taken to a hospital with injuries, Bufford said.