State takes legal action against Joliet trailer court over water pollutants

The Will County Courthouse in Joliet is seen in this file photo. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Criswell Court, contending that the Joliet trailer court has failed to file reports on potential pollutants in water distributed to residents.

Criswell Court Trailer Park is located along Route 30 on the east side of Joliet.

The trailer park has survived past regulatory actions by authorities, including an attempt by the city of Joliet in 2018 to stop what was termed a “mass feeding” of wild animals.

A Criswell Park employee who answered the phone Wednesday said management had no comment “at this time” about the attorney general’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends that Criswell Park has failed to file reports on its water system from 2021 to 2023, including reports on volatile organic contaminants and synthetic organic contaminants in the trailer park water supply.

Trailer park residents get water from groundwater wells, according to the lawsuit.

About 94 residents rely on the Criswell system for their water supply, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit has been filed in Will County Circuit Court.