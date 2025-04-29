Joliet Unity Movement to hold fundraiser for student scholarships

The Joliet Unity Movement will hold the Loretta Westbrooks Scholarship Dinner Fundraiser on May 17. April 28, 2025 (Provided by the Joliet Unity Movement)

The Joliet Unity Movement will hold a scholarship fundraiser for Joliet youth May 17.

The Loretta Westbrooks Scholarship Dinner will be at 5 p.m. at Nikos Banquet Hall, 310 Stryker Ave. in Joliet.

“This meaningful event is dedicated to raising funds for scholarships that will support youth in the Joliet area on their journey to higher education,” according to a news release from Joliet Unity Movement announcing the event.

All proceeds will go toward scholarships to be awarded at the annual 815 Youth Day in August.

“This dinner honors the life and legacy of our beloved board member, Loretta Westbrooks, who courageously fought cancer and devoted her life to inspiring young people to pursue college or trade school,” according to the release.

For information about tickets and scholarship opportunities visit bit.ly/815Dinner.

Tickets are $65 per person and $100 per couple.