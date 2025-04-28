Phone lines not working at Will County government offices

The Will County Seal on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Will County Office Building in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Various Will County elected offices and departments are experiencing a phone service outage on Monday morning.

The outage is limiting the ability to receive internal phone calls and call external phone numbers, according to an announcement from the county.

“Callers contacting the county will receive an error message or a busy signal. Residents awaiting a call from a Will County office may experience delays,” the county news release stated.

Will County staff are awaiting further information from AT&T on the outage.

Updates will be provided on the county website: www.willcounty.gov.

