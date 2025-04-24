Semitrailer driver in Joliet accused of stealing vehicle after company fired him

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A semitrailer driver was arrested in Joliet after he was accused of stealing the vehicle from a company that fired him, police said.

At 2:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to Pilot Travel Center, 40 E. Laraway Road, for a report of a stolen Volvo semitrailer, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from Chicago Heights.

Officers determined James Kinard, 45, of Atlanta, Georgia, was driving the vehicle and he was fired by the trucking company while on the road out of state, English said.

After Kinard was fired, he was instructed by the company to return the vehicle to Illinois, English said.

“Kinard drove the vehicle back to the company but then drove off in the truck before handing over possession of the vehicle,” English said.

The trucking company tracked the vehicle to Pilot Travel Center.

Kinard was arrested on probable cause of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was released from police custody and told to appear in court on May 14 in the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.