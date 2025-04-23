Lockport names new city attorney following Williams judicial appointment

Will County Circuit Court Judge Donald DeWilkins swears in Michael Carroll as the new Lockport City Attorney on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

Lockport — The city of Lockport City Council has hired Michael F. Carroll to be the city’s new attorney.

Lockport’s previous city attorney, Sonni Choi Williams, was appointed to a judicial seat on the Will County Circuit Court in February after nearly eight years in the role.

The Lockport attorney vacancy was filled temporarily by retired Will County judge Thomas Thanas, who previously served as city manager for Joliet and Naperville and as well as city attorney for Lockport and Joliet.

“You’ll be in great hands with Mike,” Thanas told the city council at its April 16 meeting. “He’s got a lot of experience and I think he’ll be here a long time.”

Carroll, a resident of Orland Park, has been practicing law since 1995 and served as the deputy city manager and chief legal officer for Portage, Michigan for three years, from 2020 to 2023, and as the legal affairs officer for Palos Park from 2004 to 2009.

Most recently, he was a partner at the law firm of Peterson Johnson Murray specializing in areas including municipal law, litigation, and government relations.

He also has previous experience in elected office, having served as members of both the Orland School District 135 School Board and the Orland Park Board of Trustees. While at District 135, he served as the board’s vice president and chairman of the finance committee and he served as the finance chairman and public works chairman for the Orland Park village board.

“We are confident that Mr. Carroll’s legal experience will serve the City of Lockport well,” said Mayor Steven Streit in a statement announcing the appointment.

“His understanding of public governance and legal compliance makes him an outstanding choice for the city,” Streit said.

Streit was not present at the meeting when the vote to approve Carroll was held, though the decision was unanimous.

In addition to his work and elected experience, Carroll is the vice-chair of the Local Government Section of the DuPage County Bar Association, a member and past president of the Southwest Bar Association, and a member of the Illinois Local Government Lawyers Association, the International City Managers Association, and a past president and active member of the Orland Park Lions Club.

Carroll was sworn into his new role by Will County Circuit Court Judge Donald DeWilkins and will officially start on Monday, April 28.