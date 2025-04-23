Joliet man charged in downtown bank robbery

A Joliet man has been charged with robbing a bank on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet.

Benito Delgado, 35, of Joliet, was arrested and charged with financial institution robbery for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 from the BMO bank Monday afternoon.

Working alongside federal law enforcement, Joliet detectives identified Delgado as a suspect in the robbery, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Detectives learned that Delgado had been arrested on unrelated traffic charges in another jurisdiction on Tuesday, according to police.

Delgado was transported to the Joliet Police Department for questioning before eventually being processed and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.