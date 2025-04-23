I-80 in Joliet to see more weekend closures, major travel delays anticipated

Bridge work and pavement patching along Interstate 80 in Joliet will impact traffic over April 25-28 and May 2-5, 2025. (Shaw file photo)

Bridge deck repairs and pavement patching on Interstate 80, between Houbolt Road and Richards Street, in Joliet, will cause ramp and lane closures over the next two consecutive weekends, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Heavy traffic congestion is anticipated and motorists should consider alternative routes during these two weekends, IDOT said in the release announcing the work.

Friday, April 25 to Monday April 28

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80, between Houbolt Road and Richards Street, according to a release from IDOT.

The ramps from northbound and southbound Chicago Street, to eastbound I-80 also will be closed. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour to access the interstate, IDOT said in its release.

At least one eastbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. All ramps and lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to IDOT.

Friday, May 2 to Monday, May 5

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, May 2, weather permitting, lane closures will take place on westbound I-80, between Richards Street and Houbolt Road, according to IDOT.

The ramps from northbound and southbound Chicago Street to westbound I-80 also will be closed.

Motorists should follow the posted detour, IDOT said in its release.

At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted. All ramps and lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to IDOT.

Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks so IDOT encourages trucks to seek other interstate routes.

“As the I-80 reconstruction continues, the public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area,” IDOT stated on its announcement.

For more information, visit I80will.org. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.