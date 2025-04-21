Nurses say Prime shutting Joliet Saint Joseph hospital’s pediatrics unit

Califonria-based Prime Healthcare took owership of Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet on March 1. (Bob Okon)

The new owner of Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet plans to shut down the pediatrics unit, the nurses’ union at the hospital said Monday.

Prime Healthcare also has closed more than half of the hospital operating rooms and is cutting psychiatric doctors, the Illinois Nurses Association said in a news release.

The pediatric unit would shut down for at least 12 months starting May 2, and all seven nurses who work in the unit would be laid off, the INA said.

Prime still must get approval from the state Hospital and Facilities Safety Review Board to close the pediatrics unit, and nurses plan to try to fight the move, the union said.

Nurses were informed Monday morning that the pediatrics unit will be closed, INA said.

A Prime Healthcare spokesman did not provide comment when contacted late Monday afternoon.

California-based Prime Healthcare took ownership of the Joliet hospital on March 1.

The layoffs violate Prime’s contract with the union by providing fewer than 30 days notice for layoffs, INA said in the release.

Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet is now owned by Prime Healthcare. Signage around the hospital indicating previous ownership has been covered up.

The union also accused Prime of going back on statements made to nurses and the Hospital and Facilities Safety Review Board that it would not close units within two years after taking over the Joliet hospital.

“Not only does this mean the jobs of multiple doctors, nurses, and other health care workers are at risk, but now the hospital will be unable to provide some of the basic services that our community relies on,” the union said in the release.

The INA said “thousands” of Joliet children will have to travel out of town “to get access to the critical care that they need.”

By late March, Prime had closed eight of the 14 operating rooms at the hospital and reduced hours for the unit, INA said.

Psychiatric doctors have been informed that their contracts at the hospital will be canceled in 90 days, the union said.

“Prime officials looked us in the eyes and promised to put resources back into our hospital and to keep all our units open,” INA Executive Board Member Jeanine Johnson said in the release. “Instead, Prime is slashing multiple units so they can send higher profits back to their owners in California.”

Prime Healthcare did not respond to specific questions about plans for Saint Joseph Medical Center at the time it assumed ownership in March

Prime Healthcare did say at the time it will invest $250 million into the Ascension health properties it acquired “in facility upgrades, capital improvements, substantial technology investments and system upgrades,” according to a release.

Other hospitals that Prime acquired from Ascension are Holy Family Medical Center in Des Plaines, Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, and Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago.