Joliet shooting reported in McDonald’s parking lot

A shooting was reported in the parking lot of McDonald’s restaurant on Cass Street in Joliet.

Officers found spent shell casings about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of McDonald’s, 508 E. Cass St., according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“It does not appear that anything was struck,” English said.

Just before the shooting, a group of people were told to leave by an employee for playing loud music in the parking lot, English sad.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.