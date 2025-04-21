Joliet citizens committee on comprehensive plan meets Wednesday

Joliet City Hall is located at 150 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee will meed at 11 a.m. Wednesday

The meeting of the citizens’ committee is open to the public and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 150 W. Jefferson St.

The committee is advising the city on Joliet’s first comprehensive plan being developed since the 1950s.

The city is attempting to solicit a high level of resident participation in the development of the comprehensive plan.

The agenda topic for the Wednesday meeting is branding for the plan.

Residents who are unable to attend can email comments in advance of the meeting to publiccomment@joliet.gov.