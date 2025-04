Ava Tomich has been named the new head dance coach at Joliet Catholic Academy (Photo provided by Joliet Catholic Academy)

Joliet Catholic Academy has announced the hiring of Ava Tomich, a 2020 graduate, as its new head dance coach.

She became the assistant varsity dance coach in September and made an immediate positive impact, according to a press release from the school.

Tomich has a bachelor of science in merchandising, apparel and textiles from the University of Kentucky and was a dance choreographer for the Alpha Phi sorority.