Vehicle in Joliet strikes pedestrian attempting to cross street

A 56-year-old pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after he was struck by a Kia Forte on a part of Cass Street in Joliet that had no crosswalk.

No citations were issued to the 29-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said. The incident remains under investigation.

Officers responded to the incident about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Cass Street and Youngs Avenue.

A preliminary investigation led officers to believe the 56-year-old pedestrian attempted to cross Cass Street from the north side of the roadway when he was struck by a Kia Forte, English said.

The pedestrian was taken to Prime Healthcare Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said.

The pedestrian was listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital, he said

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, English said.

“There is no crosswalk where the crash occurred,” English said.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic unit by phone at 815-724-3193.