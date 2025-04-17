Man dies in Joliet Township fire

Firefighters with East Joliet Fire Protection District respond to a fire that led to a fatality on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in the 500 block of Pontiac Street in Joliet Township. (Photo provided by East Joliet Fire Protection District)

A man in his 50s died from a fire on Wednesday in Joliet Township.

Firefighters with the East Joliet Fire Protection District responded to the fire about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Pontiac Street.

Firefighters learned there was “one occupant still inside the house,” according to a statement from East Joliet Fire Protection District.

“Crews were able to extinguish the fire and locate the victim, who unfortunately succumbed to the fire,” fire officials said.

Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene about 4:21 p.m. the same day, said Kevin Hedemark, sheriff’s office spokesman.

It was not clear on Thursday what potentially caused the fire or if there was any suspicion of foul play.

“Everything at this point is still under investigation with the Illinois State Fire Marshal,” said Matt Grohar, deputy fire chief for the East Joliet Fire Protection District.

Hedemark said the Will County Coroner’s Office will conduct an “investigation to determine the identity of the individual and the official cause of death.”